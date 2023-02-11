Economic uncertainty triggers temporary closure of major companies

KARACHI: Economic uncertainty and a shortage of raw materials have forced two major Pakistani companies, Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Limited and Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited, to halt production.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, the company secretary of Ghandhara Tyre stated that the company was continuously facing immense challenges in importing raw materials and obtaining clearance from commercial banks. As a result, it has decided to temporarily shut down production activities for one week starting from February 13, 2023.

In a separate notification to the PSX, the company secretary of Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited stated that devastating floods and subsequent political unrest, import restrictions, and an unchecked increase in the dollar rate have led to inflation, undermined the rupee, driven up cotton prices, and most importantly, harmed business confidence.

The mill management has decided to close operations until March 31, 2023.

The closure of Ghandhara Tyre has raised concerns among investors and stakeholders, as well as the entire automotive industry in Pakistan.

The company, which is one of the largest tyre and rubber manufacturers in the country, has struggled to import raw materials due to the current economic conditions and the shortage of foreign exchange.

The shutdown is expected to have a significant impact on the company's

finances and operations in the short

term.

The closure of the Ghandhara Tyre plant is also expected to increase pressure on other companies in the automotive industry, which is already facing challenges due to the shortage of raw materials.

The industry is hopeful that the government will take necessary measures to resolve LC issues and facilitate the import of raw materials to avoid further production disruptions.

Industry experts warn that the temporary closure of the plant will also have a ripple effect on the supply chain, as the company's products are widely used by local and international automakers.

It highlights a need for the government and relevant authorities to take immediate measures to resolve the challenges faced by the automotive industry in terms of raw material shortages and to ensure smooth functioning of the sector.

Khalid Siraj Textile Mills that is engaged in manufacturing and selling yarn and other related/allied operations has announced to halt operations for the rest of the ongoing quarter ending March 31, 2023.

The situation is not limited to the automotive industry, as auto assemblers and auto part makers are also facing shortages of raw materials and plant closures.

Earlier, Pak Suzuki, Indus Motor, Nishat Chunian, and Diamond Industries have also announced temporary closure of their operations on inventory shortages and prevailing economic downturn in the country.