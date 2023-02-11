Stocks fall over delay in staff-level agreement with IMF

Stocks fell over 700 points on Friday as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team left the country without any concrete agreement on the bailout programme after a week-long discussion, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 724.81 points or 1.71 percent to 41,741.78 points against 42,466.59 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 42,552.40 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,662.18 points.

“Stocks fell across the board after the IMF team left without firm agreement on the bailout loan programme,” Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said.

He added that investor concerns for the IMF giving nation tough conditions to the loan, forex reserves falling below $3 billion on debt payments, and an uncertainty over the outcome of Pak-IMF 9th review mission talks amid a slowdown in foreign inflows, circular debt crises, debt servicing, high inflation played a catalyst role in bearish close.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 339.08 points or 2.12 percent to 15,682.28 points compared with 16,021.36 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares dropped by 86 million shares to 281.894 million shares from 367.356 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs14.709 billion from Rs13.590 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.559 trillion from Rs6.653 trillion. Out of 328 companies active in the session, 70 closed in green, 241 in red and 17 remained unchanged.

Nabeel Haroon, analyst at Topline Securities, said pressure was observed at the bourse as KSE 100 Index declined 725 points to close at 41,742 level (down by -1.7 percent). “This decline in market can be attributed to news that IMF and Pakistani authorities have been unable to reach staff-level agreement after a week-long discussion on 9th Review,” he said.

A major contribution to the index came from COLG, OGDC, HUBC, PPL and LUCK, as they lost value to weigh down on the index by 388 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Colgate Palm XDXB, which rose by Rs99.36 to Rs1,464.86 per share, followed by Sapphire Tex., which increased by Rs71.62 to Rs1,026.62 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Nestle Pakistan, which fell by Rs93.32 to Rs5,441.67 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton, which decreased by Rs52.50 to Rs647.50 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the bears ambushed the PSX following a string of bullish sessions that ended the business week on a sour note. “The market opened in the red and moved in the same region throughout both sessions after it was reported last night that the staff-level agreement between the government and the IMF mission would take some time, giving the bears an advantage as the index fell to 803.37 points intraday,” it reported.

The E&P sector remained in the spotlight as investors' morale was shattered following the finance minister's statement on the resolution of the Gas Circular Debt. Across the board, volumes stayed stable.

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P’s (-199.8 points), fertilizer (-98.3 points), commercial banks (-97.9 points), power generation & distribution (-81.9 points), and cement (-75.1 points).

Oil & Gas Dev. remained the volume leader with 38.731 million shares which decreased by Rs4.89 to Rs101.06 per share. It was followed by Pak Petroleum with 28.035 million shares that closed lower by Rs3.83 to Rs80.01 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Hub Power Co., Sui North Gas, Cnergyico PK, Maple Leaf, Lotte Chemical, Habib Bank and Hascol Petrol. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 78.219 million shares from 72.582 million shares.