Rupee maintains uptrend against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee continued to rise against the dollar on Friday, despite Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) failing to reach a staff-level agreement to resume the stalled $6.5 billion bailout package.
The local unit ended at 269.28 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 270.51 in the interbank market. It rose by 1.23 rupees or 0.46 percent against the dollar on a day-on-day basis.
In the open market, the domestic currency gained 50 paisas to close at 273 per dollar.
Despite the fact that no agreement was reached between Islamabad and the IMF during the fund's visit to Pakistan, both sides agreed to continue long negotiations because the South Asian country's deepening economic crisis does not appear to have an imminent end in sight.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the government has received the IMF's Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) regarding the conclusion of the ninth review of the Extended Fund Facility.
The MEFP is a crucial document that outlines all of the requirements, procedures, and policy directives upon which the two parties declare the staff-level agreement.
“It's a good sign that the government would carry out all the actions decided upon by the government and IMF to
revive the loan programme after obtaining the MEFP from the IMF,” said an
analyst.
“The market anticipates that the IMF accord will soon be announced,” he added.
In the market, exporters are also selling their dollars because they think the rupee is appropriately valued.
The inflows from illegal markets are shifting to formal channels as a result of the free-floating exchange rate, according to analysts.
KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan gave customers relief of Rs974.36 million by resolving 27,658 complaints...
ISLAMABAD: Top officials of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry visited the Turkish and...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs3,300 per tola on Friday despite of a decline in the...
MOSCOW: Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, or around 5 percent of output, in March, Deputy...
LAHORE: Technology has created more jobs and enterprises in recent years than the manufacturing sector in the shape of...
LAHORE: The apex trade body on Friday showed resentment over a government plan to impose new taxes of Rs170 billion in...
Comments