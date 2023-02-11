Rupee maintains uptrend against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee continued to rise against the dollar on Friday, despite Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) failing to reach a staff-level agreement to resume the stalled $6.5 billion bailout package.

The local unit ended at 269.28 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 270.51 in the interbank market. It rose by 1.23 rupees or 0.46 percent against the dollar on a day-on-day basis.

In the open market, the domestic currency gained 50 paisas to close at 273 per dollar.

Despite the fact that no agreement was reached between Islamabad and the IMF during the fund's visit to Pakistan, both sides agreed to continue long negotiations because the South Asian country's deepening economic crisis does not appear to have an imminent end in sight.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the government has received the IMF's Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) regarding the conclusion of the ninth review of the Extended Fund Facility.

The MEFP is a crucial document that outlines all of the requirements, procedures, and policy directives upon which the two parties declare the staff-level agreement.

“It's a good sign that the government would carry out all the actions decided upon by the government and IMF to

revive the loan programme after obtaining the MEFP from the IMF,” said an

analyst.

“The market anticipates that the IMF accord will soon be announced,” he added.

In the market, exporters are also selling their dollars because they think the rupee is appropriately valued.

The inflows from illegal markets are shifting to formal channels as a result of the free-floating exchange rate, according to analysts.