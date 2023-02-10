Tribal elders assure support to anti-polio vaccination drive

WANA: The elders of Mahsud and Burki tribes on Thursday announced full support to the scheduled anti-polio vaccination drive kicking off in South Waziristan tribal district from February 13-17.

A jirga of elders of Mahsud and Burki tribes, officials of district administration and the Health Department held at the deputy commissioner office compound and pledged to support the upcoming anti-polio vaccination campaign to save the children from the crippling disease caused by the poliovirus.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Naik Muhammad, District Health Officer Dr Shamsur Rahman, tribal elders Malik Rapa Khan Mahsud, Malik Habib Mahsud and others attended the Jirga.

It may be mentioned that the anti-polio vaccination drive remained suspended for the last six months due to the reservations of workers regarding the inadequate security and deteriorating law and order situation in the area.

Over 0.1 million remained deprived of inoculation against the poliovirus due to the suspension of anti-polio vaccination drive in the district. However, the vaccinators agreed to resume the five-day vaccination campaign against polio after DHO Dr Shamsur Rahman held marathon meetings with workers and convinced them for duty.