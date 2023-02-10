PTI VCs chairmen name candidate for PK-110 ticket

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 31 village councils (VCs) chairmen in Upper South Waziristan have nominated Asif Khan Mehsud as the candidate for the PK-110 and asked the party to award him the ticket for contesting the next KP Assembly election.
The village chairmen formed a committee that met the PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur and informed him about their unanimous decision. They resolved to support Asif Mehsud and resist any bid if the party ticket to contest polls was awarded to a non-representative candidate.
Among the five aspirants, Asif Mehsud, son of Dost Muhammad Mehsud, is leading the race. Other candidates are Afsar Khan, Sajil Barki, Riaz Mehsud and Abdul Wase Mehsud.
WANA: The elders of Mahsud and Burki tribes on Thursday announced full support to the scheduled anti-polio vaccination...
KOHAT: The MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company B.V. in partnership with the joint venture consortium of Tal Block and in...
MULTAN: Civil Judge Marzia Ali on Thursday discharged all arrested workers of PTI and PMLN, including NA-155 by-poll...
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan is in a legal limbo on holding elections for Punjab and Khyber...
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said government teams on Wednesday night...
LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in...
Comments