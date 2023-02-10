PA elections, NA by-polls: Herculean task ahead for ECP amid financial, security woes

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is in a legal limbo on holding elections for Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa assemblies and National Assembly by-polls within the constitutional time-frame amid security, financial and limited manpower woes.

The Election Commission reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming electoral exercises on Thursday. Though, no official statement was issued in this regard, it is understood that the forum held threadbare deliberations on the situation that emerged after finance ministry, defence ministry and judiciary expressed their inability to support the electoral process citing security, high expenses and lack of manpower as reasons.

Besides, the ECP also held a consultative session with political parties on the code of conduct for elections.

The Election Commission’s Media Coordination and Outreach Wing (MCOW) said consultations were held with political parties on the draft code of conduct for the upcoming general elections under Section 233(1) of the Elections Act, 2017.

Representatives of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Awami National Party (ANP), National Party (NP) and other political parties attended the meeting.

They gave their feedback on the code of conduct draft and gave their suggestions for improvement in it.

The CEC thanked the representatives of all the political parties for their participation and assured that their proposals would be reviewed in the light of the law and viable proposals would be made part of the code of conduct.

The meeting was attended by members of the Election Commission from Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, secretary Election Commission and senior officials of the ECP.