POL products shortage: Govt seals seven petrol pumps, lodges 21 FIRs

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said government teams on Wednesday night inspected more than 900 sites in two districts of Punjab, sealed seven petrol pumps, imposed fines of Rs785,000 and registered 21 first information reports (FIRs) over fuel hoarding.The teams inspected 530 sites in Sargodha and 437 in Faisalabad. In one district, fines amounting to Rs230,000 were imposed besides sealing six petrol pumps, while in the other district, a fine of Rs553,000 was imposed after sealing a petrol pump. Some 21 FIRs were registered, the minister said at a news conference. He said these outlets were not providing fuel despite having sufficient stocks.

The inspection teams are busy visiting different sites across the country, during which they had shut down illegal storages operating in various areas, including Shorkot, surrounding of Darbar Sultan Bahu, Machike, Sheikhupura and eight warehouses in Vehari.

The inspection will continue unabated as per the warning given to the elements involved in hoarding to shun the illegal practice, which is creating problems for the general public.

He reiterated the firm resolve of the government that it would not allow anyone to cause dry-out at petrol pumps by creating an artificial shortage of petrol and diesel. He said the country had sufficient stocks to meet petrol needs for 20 days and diesel 29 days.

The minister said he had a conversation with the head of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, who assured the government that the body would not defend the hoarders and black sheep in its rank. He reiterated that only a few elements were involved in hoarding to make a quick buck, adding the law would take its course while dealing with them without leniency.

The minister said he also held meetings with representatives of different Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) with directives to ensure smooth supply of fuel from their depots to petrol pumps without delay.

He said a warning had been issued to OMCs, dealers, transporters and depot owners involved in hoarding to immediately stop this illegal

practice or get ready for dire consequences.

Answering a question, he said the government had asked the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to conduct an audit of Oil Marketing Companies [regarding their storage capacity and maintaining the required reserves of petrol and diesel] and submit a report for necessary action.