Sheikh Rashid’s bail application rejected

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Tahir Abbas Sipra Thursday rejected the bail application of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

In its four-page decision, the court rejected the bail plea on the basis of strong remarks against Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Sh Rashid — a strong ally of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan — faces serious allegations of levelling murder plot charges against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

He was continuously using an offensive and derogatory language against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and also threatening the police personnel.

The court in its decision said the statements of former interior minister were dangerous.

“The accused has claimed that he has strong evidences about the murder plot of former prime minister Imran Khan. He has given such statements in the past but failed to share this information with the police, so the court cannot accept the bail of the accused in these circumstances,” wrote the judge in the decision.

Sh Rashid’s lawyers, Sardar Abdur Razaq and Intizar Pentothal, prosecutor Adnan and the plaintiff’s lawyer appeared in court.

Advocate Razaq said according to the FIR, Sh Rashid’s statement about Zardari’s ‘conspiracy’ to kill Imran Khan was aimed at creating a clash between the two parties.

Prosecutor Muhammad Adnan told the court that Sh Rashid’s statement could create a clash and unrest among the people and opposed his bail.

Sh Rashid’s lawyer argued that there should have been an investigation into Imran’s allegations, as according to the police file, Rashid had referred to the PTI chief’s own statement about Zardari’s assassination plot.

However, Advocate Razaq argued that it could only be a case of defamation adding that senior advocate Latif Khosa had sent a defamation notice.

The court questioned why the investigating officer had not investigated Imran Khan. On this, the plaintiff’s lawyer requested for an investigation involving the PTI chief.

The court remarked that the case of alleged accusation “will be made against Imran and not a case of conspiracy”.

Moreover, the court instructed the ex-minister to be careful with his choice of words.

When asked how many previous cases had been filed against the AML chief for “irresponsible talk”, the court was told that there had not been any.

After listening to the arguments of both sides, the court reserved its decision on Sheikh Rashid’s post-arrest bail plea. Later, it announced the verdict, dismissing the AML chief’s application.