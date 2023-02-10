PM urges nation to join fund-raising drive for Turkiye, Syria people

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday formed a high-level committee to streamline the relief activities for the quake-hit people of Turkiye and Syria.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the relief activities, said the committee would ensure supply of relief goods to Turkiye and Syria on priority basis. The relief goods would be dispatched through land, aerial and sea routes.

To be headed by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, the committee would comprise Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, NDMA chairman, Pakistan’s ambassadors in Turkiye and Syria and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi.

The prime minister ordered to hold fund-raising campaign at schools, colleges and universities. He also appealed to the philanthropists, industrialists and business community to take part in the fund-raising for the distressed people of Turkiye and Syria. He urged the people of Pakistan to donate relief goods at the collection centers of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

He also instructed the NDMA to enhance its coordination with the provincial governments to speed up the relief activities. The prime minister said Pakistan stood by its close friend Turkiye in the hour of distress. He said Turkiye extended support to the people of Pakistan after floods in 2010 and 2022.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also instructed the authorities concerned to arrange blankets, warm clothes, baby food and tents while ensuring the quality of relief goods being sent to Turkiye and Syria. The prime minister said that despite limited resources, Pakistan would leave no stone unturned in supporting their Turkish brethren. He said Pakistan established an air corridor to supply relief goods and a convoy of trucks would soon leave for Turkiye and Syria.

The meeting was told that a team along with the equipment for a 30-bed mobile hospital was already serving in Turkiye while another mobile hospital was being dispatched along with staff and equipment.

The prime minister appreciated the services of Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, her team as well as the Pakistani media to highlight the sufferings of Turkish brethren among the people of Pakistan. Besides, he also lauded the role of Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan International Airlines and NDMA in the relief operation. Moreover, rescue and Pakistan Army teams were engaged in relief operations in Turkiye.

Pakistan’s ambassador in Turkiye apprised the meeting of the statistics of destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkiye. The prime minister appreciated the ambassador’s performance and directed him to play his role to strengthen contacts between the institutions of Pakistan and Turkiye.

The meeting was told besides relief goods, rescue teams had reached Turkiye and Syria and taking part in relief operations. Besides, PIA was also ensuring regular flights from Islamabad and Lahore to Turkiye for supply of relief goods. Truckloads of relief goods would also leave for Turkiye and Syria within a few days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced to expand countrywide ongoing rescue and relief for Turkiye.

“Government has decided to expand the ongoing rescue and relief efforts for Turkiye into a countrywide campaign,” the prime minister on his twitter said. He said the government would enlist the support of business community, religious scholars and educational institutions.

“Pakistan will continue to stand by Turkiye in this difficult hour,” he said. Further, the prime minister also spoke to all chief ministers and requested them to take ownership of national relief campaign for earthquake-hit people in Turkiye, observing that it was the worst earthquake in a century. “As one nation living in two states, we will continue to stand by our Turkish brothers and sisters,” the prime minister said.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to achieve the Rs30 billion loan target under the Prime Minister Youth Loan Scheme by end of June this year.

The prime minister, who chaired a review meeting on the PM Youth Loan Scheme, instructed to resolve all operational issues regarding the scheme on priority. He said the government was taking remarkable steps for promotion of entrepreneurship and employment among the youth. Besides the provision of easy loans to the youth was also being ensured.

The meeting was told that starting from 2013, around 54,000 youth had been extended loan facility worth Rs73.55 billion. A portal for the youth loan scheme was also launched on January 24, 2023.

Under the scheme, people from 18 to 45 years of age can get easy loans within 45 days. About 25 percent quota has been allocated for women. The heads of participating banks and micro-financing institutions ensured to achieve the loan targets within the timeframe.