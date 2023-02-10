Pakistan to skip Moscow moot on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Thursday said Pakistan’s decision to skip the conference on Afghanistan in Moscow was made in the light of consideration that it could make a better contribution in formats and forums that could contribute constructively to peace in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing here, the spokeswoman said, “Pakistan is party to several bilateral, trilateral, quadrilateral and multilateral mechanisms for dialogue and these include the Moscow format and SCO Contact group on Afghanistan. Our decision not to participate in the instant meeting was made in the light of our consideration that Pakistan can make a better contribution in formats and forums that can contribute constructively to peace in Afghanistan. We will continue to participate in all these mechanisms to their full potential and will continue to engage with our partners to contribute to peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Pakistan, she added, will continue to participate in all these mechanisms to their full potential and will continue to engage with our partners to contribute to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar will attend the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC), which will take place from February 17 to 19 at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof, sources at the Foreign Office confirmed to The News. The visit would be announced officially nearer to the dates.

Bilawal is expected to deliver a speech which will take into account regional and international challenges. The office of the National Security Adviser normally pitches in with suggestions for speeches at the conference. In the past, Pakistan’s army chiefs and defence ministers have participated.

For three days, the MSC 2023 will once again offer an unparalleled platform for high-level debates on the current key foreign and security policy challenges.

Almost one year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the MSC 2023 will also provide an opportunity to take stock of alliance cohesion and political commitment to the rules-based international order, says the program.

Earlier in his capacity as Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif had attended the international security conference.

Meanwhile, Director General Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Ambassador Fernando Arias has appreciated Pakistan’s role as a member of the Executive Council and its contribution to different capacity building programs.

“Through its capacity building programme and international training courses for participants from around the globe, Pakistan has been actively contributing to the work of OPCW and implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention,” he said. Pakistan signed the convention on January 13, 1993 and subsequently ratified it on October 28, 1997.

Pakistan has been continuously serving as a member of the Executive Council since the establishment of the Organisation in 1997. It has also been serving as Coordinator of the Asian Group for the past many years.

Ambassador Fernando’s praise of Pakistan came in a meeting with Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan at the OPCW Headquarters in The Hague on Wednesday.

The two sides discussed the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the OPCW.

The foreign secretary appreciated the work being done by OPCW and reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the full implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. He conveyed that Pakistan looked forward to the early operationalisation of the ChemTech centre, said the Foreign Office.

FO further announced that the foreign secretary will now travel to France. He will meet with his counterpart for the 14th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations on 10th February. During this visit, the foreign secretary will also sign the Roadmap for Bilateral Cooperation between Pakistan and France.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be using the opportunity during the visit of its Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi to explore avenues to advance cooperation in peaceful applications of nuclear technology for socio-economic development. Rafael Mariano Grossi will visit Pakistan next week from 15-16 February.

“During his two-day visit, he will hold high-level meetings including with the foreign secretary and undertake visits to different institutions employing nuclear technology in the fields of health, agriculture, industry and power generation,” said the spokeswoman.

Presently, the Secretary General of Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Dr. Pornchai Danvivathana is on an official visit to Pakistan to hold consultations with additional secretary (Asia Pacific) in her capacity as the senior official of Pakistan for the ACD.

Dr. Pornchai Danvivathana has also held meetings with Minister of State, Hina Rabbani Khar and Secretary, Ministry of Planning.