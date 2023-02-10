ECC to discuss rise in prices of medicines today

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet will discuss today the proposal for an increase in the prices of Paracetamol products as well 123 other medicines under ‘hardship category’ on the recommendations of the Drug Pricing Committee of the DRAP.
“The DPC has recommended an increase in the prices of 123 brands as well as generic medicines as hardship cases. Due to increased cost of production, pharmaceutical companies have stopped manufacturing these medicines,” an official of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination told The News on Thursday.
According to the tentative agenda of the ECC meeting to be chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the ECC would also discuss the fixation of 18 new drugs on the proposal of the DRAP DPC. The ECC is also likely to decrease the prices of around 20 medicines on DPC recommendations during the meeting on Friday.
