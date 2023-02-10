Hurdles to Pak-Afghan trade underlined

PESHAWAR: A businessmen delegation has apprised the newly appointed Collector Customs Appraisement, Ashfaq Ahmad of hurdles faced by businessmen in Pak-Afghan trade.

A press release said the briefing was given by a delegation of businessmen which called on Collector Customs Appraisement, Ashfaq Ahmad at his office under the leadership of Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, President, Frontier Customs Agents Association, KP. Khalid Shezad, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Mian Waheed Shah Bacha, and Executive Member, Muhammad Azeem accompanied Sarhadi.

Sarhadi said Collector Customs about the problems being faced by businessmen at different Customs Stations, Peshawar Dry and Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar. He said Pakistan Railways dry port at Azakhel had not been operationalized even after 15 years, halting the exports from Peshawar through the railways.

Talking to the delegation members, the collector customs held out assurance of resolution of problems being faced by the business community on a priority basis. He said a letter has also been sent to the Divisional Commercial Officer of Pakistan Railways about issues pertaining to businessmen at Azhakhel Dryport.