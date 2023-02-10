AKFP announces aid package for Turkiye, Syria

ISLAMABAD: The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) has announced an aid package to help the suffering brothers and sisters in Turkiye and Syria.

As many as 7,000 meals, 500 blankets, 500 mattresses and 50 tents will be provided to quake victims in Turkey, while 9,000 meals, 1,000 blankets and 50 tents to the victims in Syria. An AKFP spokesman said that along with relief supplies, Al-Khidmat volunteers and medical teams are also being dispatched. “Turkey and Syria are our Islamic brother countries. Whenever there was a need in Pakistan, the brothers and sisters of Turkey generously helped us, now it is our duty to support them in this hour of difficulty,” he said.

The foundation is in contact with the Turkish Embassy in Pakistan, the Turkish charity organization TIKA and the Turkish Red Crescent and is continuing to provide all possible assistance to earthquake victims as a gesture of goodwill. Teams of doctors from the Al-Khidmat and the PIMA are providing services in the earthquake-affected areas along with medicines.

Meanwhile, AKFP Vice President Abdus Shakoor has reached Turkey along with his team to assist the earthquake victims.