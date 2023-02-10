ADB to help get more electric vehicles for Peoples Bus Service

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have agreed to collaborate to get another fleet of electric vehicles for the Peoples Bus Service (PBS) operating in Karachi.

The consensus was reached on Thursday during a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and an ADB delegation led by its Country Director Yong Ye.

The CM said that after the launch of the PBS in Karachi, it has made a difference in the lives of the city’s residents. He said people are enjoying travelling on the new buses. Therefore, he added, he wants to add more electric buses to the PBS since the bus rapid transit system’s (BRTS) construction is yet to be completed.

On this the ADB’s country head assured Shah of the bank’s support, following which a committee comprising the ADB’s relevant sector officers and the provincial government’s planning & development (P&D) officers was formed to finalise the project’s formalities.

Red Line

The 26.6km Red Line BRTS project covering Karachi’s areas between the Malir Halt and the Numaish Corridor was launched with a cost of Rs78.38 billion. The CM said the project will improve the quality of life in the city as the residents start using quality public transport.

Flood-hit roads

The Sindh Flood Emergency Reconstruction Project of $220 million (approximately Rs59.5 billion) will be launched to reconstruct provincial and district roads. Under the project, the flood-affected roads connecting numerous villages and towns will be improved or rehabilitated.

Quality education

The CM and the visiting delegation discussed the $82.5 million (approximately Rs22.3 billion) Sindh Secondary Education Improvement Project that is aimed at providing quality education to everyone in the province. Shah said work on the project is in full swing.

Under the project, 500 school laboratories will be provided with scientific equipment, teachers’ professional capacity will be increased, the examination system will be improved and the infrastructure of 160 schools will be constructed.

P&D Board Chairman Hassan Naqvi said that 160 secondary school blocks in existing primary schools in 10 districts will be established to fill the gap between primary and post-primary education.

He also said he had visited 200 schools, of which 116 had been identified for the construction of additional blocks, for which contractors had been hired.

Partnerships

Another project that came under discussion was the enhancement of the public-private partnership (PPP) projects, with the objective to enhance the provincial government’s capacity to select PPP projects and manage the related financial risks effectively. The chief secretary told the visiting delegation that a PPP support facility has been established to support education-related projects.