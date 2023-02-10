No across-the-board increase in medicine prices likely: Qadir Patel

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the possibility of any across-the-board increase in the prices of medicines, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said on Thursday the issue of pricing would be discussed with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while a committee headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar would also be requested to resolve the issue of drug prices.

“There is no doubt that pharmaceutical companies and importers are facing hardships in producing and importing medicines due to massive rupee devaluation and issue of LCs by the banks. They want price adjustments, but we also don’t want people to suffer. We have assured manufacturers and importers to raise their issues with the PM and resolve them within the next 15 to 20 days,” he told reporters after meeting the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) in Karachi.

Accompanied by Special Health Secretary Mirza Nasiruddin Mashood Ahmed and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) Asim Rauf Abdul Qadir, Patel held a meeting with medicine manufacturers and importers and listened to their grievances, assuring them that their concerns and issues would be resolved soon.

The PPMA members had earlier threatened to close down production of medicines due to a massive increase in the cost of production, especially because of the rupee devaluation against the dollar, an increase in the cost of electricity and gas as well as transportation cost, if the government failed to increase the prices of medicines within a week.

Claiming that no deadline had been given by the PPMA to the government, the health minister said that “no formula” had been agreed with the medicine manufacturers for an increase in prices, but he conceded that pharmaceutical companies were “in trouble” and facing hardships.

“The same situation is being faced by the medicines importers who are unable to get the Letters of Credit (LCs) opened by the banks, which is also an issue for the pharmaceutical companies. We have told PPMA that we are going to prepare a presentation for the PM on the issue of medicine prices while we would also request Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to get a special committee active, which has been formed to resolve the issue of medicine prices,” he added.

Patel maintained that they were trying their best to avoid unavailability of medicines in the market and to prevent the flooding of the market with counterfeit, spurious drugs in the absence of genuine ones.

“A few months back, paracetamol tablets were being sold for Rs80 to Rs150 per pack after companies reduced its production, but when we increased its prices by 85 paisa, it became available to people on the price approved by the government,” he said, adding that by accepting justified demands of the industry, the shortage of medicines could be averted.

Former PPMA chairman Zahid Saeed termed the negotiations with the federal minister and other officials as “meaningful”, saying they had assured the industry representatives that their concerns would be addressed after discussion with the PM and the finance minister, and progress would be visible within the next 15 days.

“We have never threatened to shut down factories or stop production; instead, we conveyed to the government that it was becoming impossible for the industrialists to continue manufacturing medicines in the current circumstances when the dollar was not available even in 270 rupees while prices of electricity and gas as well as other costs had increased manifolds,” he said, adding that they were hopeful that the government would take a wise decision to protect the people and the pharmaceutical industry from hardships.