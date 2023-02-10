Three dead in Argentina climbing highest peak in Americas

BUENOS AIRES: Two Americans and a Norwegian died over the past four days while climbing Aconcagua, the tallest mountain in the Americas, Argentine police said on Wednesday.

US mountaineer Ayn Vincent Day, 41, died on Wednesday after going against the advice of his guide and summiting the nearly 7,000 meter mountain, said Deputy Commissioner Marcos Paez, the head of the rescue team.

On Saturday, 62-year-old Moi Oystein of Norway became the first fatality of the 2022-2023 ascent season, which began in December, after becoming ill at a spot on the route known as La Cueva, at 6,000 meters above sea-level. The following day, US military veteran John Michael Magness, 58, also died having reached Camp Independencia at an elevation of 6,300 meters.