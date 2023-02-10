Greece bans parties with convicted leaders from running in elections

ATHENS: The Greek parliament paved the way for banning political parties whose leaders have been convicted of crimes from running in elections, ahead of national polls in spring.

The disqualification is based on the fact that the party's leader, Ilias Kasidiaris, is currently serving a 13-year prison sentence for being a former leading member of the neo-Nazi party, Golden Dawn. Golden Dawn has been designated as a criminal organisation by a court in 2020 for its violent campaign against migrants and ideological opponents.

The party, however, has denounced the parliamentary vote as a violation of the constitution and voters’ rights, and has vowed to establish its own unofficial ballot boxes during the election. The general election is expected to take place in April, with the governing centre-right New Democracy party leading in opinion polls, but unlikely to gain an outright majority.