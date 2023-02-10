Row over West Bank outpost exposes Israel cabinet split

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Cracks have emerged within Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu´s hardline government, with a row over the demolition of a settlement outpost in the occupied West Bank testing the fledgling coalition.
Netanyahu vowed in December to expand settlements across the West Bank, as he returned to power at the helm of the most right-wing government in Israeli history.
But a split over policy on the ground surfaced last month, when Israeli troops moved in to dismantle a wildcat outpost in the northern West Bank dubbed Or Haim on orders from Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.
Despite such outposts being considered illegal by the state, two far-right members of the cabinet, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, objected to its demolition.
“There won´t be one law for the Arabs and another for the Jews... law is law!” said Ben-Gvir, calling for the demolition of unauthorised Palestinian construction in the largest part of the West Bank where Israel exercises civil as well as security control.
