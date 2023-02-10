Earthquake in Indonesia’s Papua kills 4

JAYAPURA, Indonesia: At least four people were killed on Thursday when an earthquake struck the capital of Indonesia´s breakaway eastern region of Papua and crumpled a waterfront restaurant, officials said. The 5.1-magnitude quake hit around 1.28 pm (0628 GMT) on land just southwest of Jayapura city at a depth of 22-km, the US Geological Survey said. “A cafe collapsed and four people died there. It fell into the sea,” Asep Khalid, head of the Jayapura disaster mitigation agency, said in a press release.