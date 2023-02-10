Three Uzbek police charged over crackdown on protests

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan said on Thursday it has charged three police officers for their role in the violent repression of deadly anti-regime protests in July in the authoritarian Central Asian country.

Authorities have said 21 people died during the unrest, sparked by planned reforms that would have undermined self-determination in the country´s republic of Karakalpakstan. “Three people were charged as part of the investigation into initiated criminal probes over the unlawful actions of law enforcement officers,” the prosecutor general´s office said.