Google owner Alphabet loses $100bn in value after Bard chatbot makes factual error

PARIS: The share price of Google owner Alphabet plummeted on Wednesday after it was revealed the upcoming Bardchatbot may not be as smart as Google would like us to think.

Around $100bn (£82bn) was swiped off Alphabet’s valuation yesterday after Bard gave out false information in Google’s own initial demo of the chatbot. At the time of writing the share price has only partially recovered.

The same shaky information is also seen in the company’s initial blog post about Bard, published on February 6. Bard claimed the James Webb Telescope produced the “the very first image of a planet outside our solar system”.

As multiple experts on Twitter pointed out, including Grant Tremblay from the Centre for Astrophysics at Harvard & Smithsonian, that honour actually belongs to the NACO Very Large Telescope (VTL). It captured an image of a brown dwarf in 2004, 17 years before the James Webb Telescope launched.

As if to compound the impact of this blunder, the Google Bard demo shows someone asking for James Webb Telescope facts they can tell their nine-year-old child. “This highlights the importance of a rigorous testing process, something that we’re kicking off this week with our trusted tester programme,” said a Google spokesperson.

“We’ll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard’s responses meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information.” However, this may require more work than is possible in the few weeks Google has before it promised to release the bot to the public.