Hailed as hero at EU summit, Zelensky urges faster arms supplies

BRUSSELS: Hailed as a European hero on his arrival in Brussels, Ukraine´s President Volodymyr Zelensky urged EU leaders on Thursday to accelerate the promised delivery of modern long-range weapons.

The Ukrainian leader warned that he could not return empty-handed from what was only his second foreign trip since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion just under a year ago.

With a renewed Russian offensive piling pressure on Kyiv´s forces in the east, the former actor turned war leader urged his allies to turn what he said were their “positive signals” into “concrete” words.

After Wednesday´s visits to London and Paris to lobby Britain, France and Germany for modern fighter jets and long-range missiles, Zelensky flew on to Brussels to address EU leaders and the European parliament.

MEPs treated him to cheers and a standing ovation as he portrayed Ukraine as the country fighting to defend Europe´s eastern borders and urged a rapid welcome into the EU fold.

“We are defending against the most anti-European force of the modern world -- we are defending ourselves, we Ukrainians on the battlefield, along with you,” Zelensky told MEPs. After the parliamentary address, Zelensky joined the 27 leaders of the EU member states as the special guest at their regular summit, invited by European Council president to make an opening address.

“I have to thank you personally for your unwavering support of our country and our aspirations, our aspirations to live in a united, free Europe,” he told them. But he also warned the leaders that Ukraine needs to receive artillery, munitions, modern tanks, long-range missiles and fighter jets “faster than the aggressor” can prepare what he said would be a dangerous new offensive.

“There are positive signals, concerning the respective weapons,” Zelensky said after the meeting. “I really want these signals to move to concrete sounds to concrete voice, the voice that is not afraid that Russia will hear.”

European Council president and summit host Charles Michel insisted that the summit had allowed EU leaders to “make it clear that they are ready to provide more military support”. “The next weeks and the next months will probably be decisive,” he said. “It´s not the moment to tremble, but to deploy full support.”

But some EU leaders sounded wary on handing over fighter planes as fears swirl it could drag the West closer to direct conflict with Russia. “There are many sensitive issues to be discussed, the pros and cons,” said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki said that his country “will not be the first to hand over fighters” but would would welcome others leading the way. The Kremlin reacted with its usual grim warning.