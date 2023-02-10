One suspect killed, three arrested in police encounters

A suspected robber was killed and his companion arrested in an injured state during an alleged encounter with the police near Hassan Square in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Thursday.

The incident took place within the limits of the Aziz Bhatti police station. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where the deceased suspect was identified as 28-year-old Chand, son of George, while his injured accomplice as Sagar, 26, son of Sarfaraz.

Police said the encounter took place when a patrolling police party saw the suspects robbing a citizen at gunpoint. In the ensuing exchange of fire, the cops killed one of the suspects and injured the other. Weapons and a motorcycle were seized from their possession.

Separately, a suspected robber was arrested in an injured state during an exchange of fire with police near the Mewashah Graveyard in Lyari. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. The injured suspect was identified as 18-year-old Ibrahim, son of Gul Rehman. Further investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, an encounter took place between police and robbers on University Road within the limits of the Aziz Bhatti police station, in which police arrested a suspect in an injured state. The arrested robber was identified as Huzaifa, 27, son of Abdul Hafeez. Police also found one pistol on him. The injured suspect was shifted to the JPMC.