Court allows exhumation of Keamari victims’ bodies for autopsies

A court allowed on Thursday applications filed by the investigating officer seeking permission for the exhumation of the bodies of people who are said to have died due to hazardous emissions in the Keamari area, for postmortem examinations to ascertain the actual cause of their death.

Judicial Magistrate (West) Sajid Ali Chang directed the health secretary and the health director general to constitute a medical board to exhume the bodies of the victims to conduct their autopsies.

He instructed that the matter should be treated as “most urgent” and the entire process be completed within the shortest possible time that would not exceed seven days. The IO, Wazir Ali Bughti, moved separate applications before the judicial magistrate, stating that the bodies of the victims, 16 children among them, were buried by their families without conducting their medical examination, which was necessary to ascertain the exact cause of their death.

He pleaded with the judge to grant permission for the exhumation of the bodies of the victims to determine the actual cause of deaths. The magistrate allowed the applications with the consent of the victims’ legal heirs, who were issued notices to appear in person for the purpose.

The Mochko police have registered ten FIRs against the owners of factories over their alleged negligent conduct that led to emission of toxic fumes causing deaths of 18 residents of Ali Ahmed Goth over the past few weeks.

The owners of industrial units operating in the area were booked under sections 322 (manslaughter), 384 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaints of the victims’ families.

On Wednesday, the magistrate had remanded in judicial custody Khair Muhammad alias Sher Muhammad, lone suspect detained over deaths, on the completion of his physical remand. He along with two brothers and co-owners – Shahid Hussain and Saeedullah – were initially booked by the police. Khair Muhammad was arrested on January 29 while the two others later obtained interim bail from a sessions court to avoid their arrest.

In the FIRs, the complainants stated that the effects of smoke proved to be quite dangerous and life-threatening as the toxic smoke and pollution from the factories resulted in the loss of their loved ones.

Complainant Khadim Hussain lost his wife, daughter and two sons, complainant Ali Akber lost his daughter and nephew, Mir Hassan lost three relatives, complainant Shakoor Ahmed lost his son and nephew, and complainant Muhammad Hassan lost his daughter.

Complainant Shabbir Ahmed lost his daughter, complainant Abdul Wahab lost his son, complainant Riaz Ali lost his daughter, complainant Wazeer Ahmed lost his wife, and complainant Ghulam Qadir lost his two grandparents.