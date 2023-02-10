Acid attack suspect remanded in judicial custody

A South District judicial magistrate on Thursday remanded in judicial custody a man arrested for allegedly throwing acid at a teenage girl near the Cantonment Railway Station.

Kamran was booked on the charge of wounding 19-year-old Suneeta in an acid attack within the jurisdiction of the Frere police station on February 1.

The investigating officer produced the suspect before the magistrate on the completion of his physical remand. He requested a week-long extension in the suspect’s police remand to complete the investigation. However, the magistrate turned down his plea and sent the suspect to jail on judicial remand with a direction to the IO to submit an investigation report as required under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code on the next date. The case was put off until February 15.

An FIR was lodged under Section 336-B (punishment for hurt by corrosive substance) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim. She stated that her neighbour Kamran had been stalking her for the past many days, about which her family had complained to his parents.On February 1, she said the suspect threw acid at her, injuring her face, hands and other body parts.