133 exhibitors, including 21 global firms, to participate in maritime show starting today

A media briefing for the Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC) was held at the Karachi Expo Centre on Thursday, in which Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan along with additional secretary ministry of maritime affairs Asad Rafi Chandna briefed the media regarding the PIMEC.

The maiden edition of the event would be held from February 10 till February 12 at the Karachi Expo Centre. As many as 133 exhibitors, including 21 international firms and 112 local firms are participating in the exhibition.

Besides, 37 international delegations from countries, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Turkiye, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Portugal, United States, Colombia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritius, Madagascar, Seychelles and Kazakhstan would also attend the event. Another highlight of the event would be active participation of the Sindh and Balochistan governments that have established exclusive pavilions aimed at promoting investment in the maritime sector.

According to a press statement from the Pakistan Navy, the PIMEC will include maritime exhibition, business to business (B2B) and business to govt (B2B) meetings, signing of MoUs and media interactions.

The objective of the PIMEC is to highlight Pakistan’s potential for blue economy, and provide opportunities to the maritime industry both in public and private sectors to display products at one forum.

The event will also provide a platform for interaction with the international maritime industry for joint ventures, transfer of technology and research. Along with the exhibition, the PIMEC would also feature the International Maritime Conference (IMC) 2023 spearheaded by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs. The conference would be organised on the theme ‘Embracing Blue Economy – Challenges and Opportunities for Developing Countries’.

The IMC, thematically distributed under four sessions, would have 27 papers presented by national and international speakers of repute. The PIMEC is being conducted in tandem with the multinational exercise AMAN-23 that would provide an opportunity to over 122 delegates from 50 participating navies to witness this event.

The maritime sector is the heart of global trade and economy. The existing value of the global ocean economy is about $1.5 trillion per year, which is expected to be doubled in size by the year 2030. It can therefore be construed that the prosperity of a nation and economic growth are to a greater extent facilitated by the maritime sector.

The Pakistan Navy, therefore, in coordination with the ministry of maritime affairs, took the initiative of bringing national and international maritime stakeholders to enhance maritime awareness and bring to fore the largely untapped maritime sector of Pakistan.

It is believed that the initiative of holding the first PIMEC would not only bolster the blue economy but also become the harbinger of socio-economic development of the coastal belt of Pakistan.