Sindh promotes schoolchildren up to grade III without exams

The Sindh school education and literacy department has announced that the students of grades I to III will be promoted to the next classes without examinations.

The decision was made as per the minutes of a meeting of a sub-committee of the steering body held on December 12 last year. The committee had decided that the new academic session would start from August 1.

The meeting had also decided to commence the examinations of classes IV to VIII after Eidul Fitr. A notification issued on Thursday by the school education department read that the annual examinations of classes IX and X will start on May 8, and the examination of HSC (XI and XII) will begin on May 22.

The dates of the examinations have been fixed in view of the holy month of Ramazan. The education authorities have also decided that the results of SSC Part II (X) would be announced on or before July 15, and the results of SSC Part-I (IX) would be announced in September.

The results of HSC Part-II (XII) would be announced on or before August 15, 2023, and after a span of 60 days, the results of HSC Part-I (XI) would be made public. The question papers would comprise three sections — multiple choice questions having 20 marks, short-answer questions having 40 marks and long-answer questions having 40 marks.

Decision rejected

Reacting to a notification issued by the Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (Dirpis) regarding promotions of students of grades I till III to the next grade without examinations, the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association chairman, Haider Ali, has said that the circular issued by Dirpis is not in accordance with the recommendations of the steering committee.

He said that the committee never mandated automatic promotion to private schools. He added that the decision taken by the steering committee to promote students of grades I, II and III without examinations was only for the government schools.

Ali said that the tradition of automatic grade change in government schools had been there for many years. The steering committee had always made it clear that private schools should conduct examinations in primary classes, he maintained, adding that the Dirpis notification was a misinterpretation of the proceedings of the steering committee.

He called for Dirpis to rectify the circular immediately. All the members of the steering committee knew that the application of the automatic promotion was only for government schools, he asserted.

He said that the steering committee meeting had not been convened for a long time. In one meeting of the sub-committee, only the examination schedule, procedure and new academic year for classes IX till Intermediate were discussed.

He also criticised the directive to complete the exams up to grade XIII by May 6, calling it not practical. There would be Eid holidays till April 25, he said, asking that how it was possible that the exams up to grade XIII would be completed immediately in six to seven days.

He demanded that the education minister should immediately call a meeting of the steering committee to decide the affairs of the entire academic year. Meanwhile, Dirpis also changed the timings of private schools to the old timings. Earlier, in view of the cold weather, the directorate had asked the private schools to convene our hour late.