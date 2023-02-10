Govt employees urged to serve people

MANSEHRA: Commissioner Hazara Shaukat Yousufzai on Thursday asked officers and employees of the public sector departments to serve the people with utmost sense of responsibility.
“We are supposed to dispense people with justice and if we don’t discharge our responsibilities with utmost sincerity, we would be accountable before people and Allah the almighty on the judgment day,” he told heads of the different departments during his visit here.
The commissioner, who visited the district for the first time after assuming his responsibilities as commissioner, said that officers should leave their offices to check the prices of essential commodities.
