Punjab governor opens Naqi Star Mall

LAHORE: Governor Balighur Rehman inaugurated the multipurpose Naqi Star Mall on Lawrence and Mall roads in an impressive ceremony attended by a large number of investors and members of Lahore’s business community on Thursday.

The governor cut the ribbon for the project and later distributed shields among the guests. Almost 80 percent of the project has been booked for pre-launch activity, while the joint venture partners have committed 30 months for the delivery of the project.

The price range for shops was Rs 11.7 million to Rs 80 million, while the price range for corporate apartments was Rs 9 million to Rs 29 million.

Speaking at the launch event, Managing Director of Star Marketing Ikhlaq Ahmed said that Naqi Star Mall is located at the ideal location of Lawrence and Mall road in the heart of Lahore.

“The JVs of the Star Naqi Mall are launching an international standard project at a critical time of economic turmoil to end the disappointment in the public and business community,” he said, adding that the launching of the project will send a loud and clear message that Pakistan and Pakistanis can face any situation. He believed that such construction projects would aid in the stabilization of the economy and Pakistan.

PIAF Chairman Fahimur Rehman Saigol said that one of the biggest groups was behind the launch of Naqi Star Mall, which has a good reputation and a long history of timely completion of projects in the past. He considered Pakistani investors to be among the top 10 investors in the Dubai real estate market. If Pakistani investors can invest in Dubai, why can’t they invest in Pakistan? he asks.

Saigol requested that the government reconsider its policy and make doing business easier. He mentioned that the Pakistani textile sector is 15 percent less competitive than Bangladesh.

“This is a critical situation, and the government should look into the gravity of the situation,” he added. He appreciated the JV on the project for taking such a bold step by launching the megaproject at such critical economic times for the country. He believed that businessmen make investments for their profit and also look at the profit and loss of the country.

Businessmen Panel Group Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar said that real estate projects get investors’ trust from the people behind them, while the people behind Naqi Star Mall are tried and tested with a history of over a dozen completed projects and almost the same number of projects under construction in Lahore. He said people have more trust in projects where Qasiq Naeem and Sohail Malik’s names appear. He pointed out that construction projects are always known as engines of growth, as one project runs more than 50 allied industries and creates a huge number of jobs. Further, once the project is complete, it will create new jobs and generate taxes for the government.

Commenting on the prevailing economic crisis, Nisar said that it was the result of 75 years of poor performance by the rulers, which spread disappointment among the public. He said Pakistan has all the resources but lacks in governance and planning, while India, which was far behind Pakistan until the 1990s, is now far ahead due to improved governance and better planning. He claimed that business projects never fail in comparison to government projects.

Nisar has asked political parties to form shadow cabinets of experts so that when they come to power, they will have a team of experts to make decisions quickly. He requested that the IT sector and skilled labor force development be prioritized, as well as the privatization of loss-making SOEs.

He said due to the trade deficit, the government was compelled to devalue the currency, which resulted in inflation. Current inflation is also a result of ongoing currency devaluation. He asked the political parties to give hope to the investors and stop them from moving aboard.

Nadeem Qureshi, VP of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, praised the project’s launch with a two-and-a-half-year installment payment plan amid a severe economic crisis. He called it a big business activity at a time when people are depressed. He said the project will create employment opportunities and generate taxes for the government.

According to SVP Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Zafar Mehmood Ch, it was a big day for Pakistan because the IMF released loan installments after six months and the Naqi Star Mall opened on the same day. He said the business community was contributing its share to the development of the country. He believed that the construction of one high-rise project like this has a greater economic impact than the construction of 100 housing societies, and people like Zeeshan Sohail Malik and Waseeq Naeem are commendable for doing such projects. He believed that thousands of jobs would be created during construction and after the completion of the project.

Sheikh Umar of Naqi Group explained the strategic importance of the Naqi Star Mall by saying that it is located in the business hub of Mall and Lawrence roads, which has long historical importance. With time, the capacity of areas has depleted, and now no new space is available for the offices and shops in the area. But the Naqi Star Mall has provided an opportunity for the existing businesses to expand and for new businesses to locate space for work in the mall to get a chance to work in a DHA-Gulberg-style mall facility in the area. He expressed his gratitude for the positive response to the launch of pre-booking. He believed that all the JV partners would make this project a success for the investors and all stakeholders in the project.

In the end, Zeeshan Sohail Malik gave a vote of thanks to the gathering.