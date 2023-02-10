Killer of 12-year-old girl arrested

MANSEHRA: The police in Oghi arrested a man who had killed a seven-year-old girl in Karachi in November last year and dumped her body in the garbage to hide his crime, an official said on Thursday.
“We have arrested the predator who had gone underground after killing the minor girl in Karachi,” Javed Khan, the deputy superintendent of police Oghi, told reporters here.
He said that a police team raided the hideout in the Shadoor area near Oghi and arrested Sher Rehman who was wanted by the Quaid-Abad Police Station in Karachi murdering a seven-year-old girl.
“The accused kidnapped and killed the girl after sexually assaulting her and had gone underground since then,” Khan said.
He added that the arrested accused was handed over to Karachi police after completion of the legal formalities and they would shift him to their respective police station.
“The accused was wanted by Karachi police under sections 302, 109 and 364 of Ppc having the head-money announced by the Sindh police,” Khan said.
The DSP said the accused belonged to Oghi and was settled in the Muslimabad locality of Landi in Karachi who had kidnapped
the minor girl on November 18, 2022.
The gruesome incident had sparked demonstrations and enraged protesters wanted an exemplary punishment to the accused who killed the minor girl after sexually assaulting her.
