 
close
Friday February 10, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Qul

By Bureau report
February 10, 2023

PESHAWAR: Qul for the deceased retired bureaucrat Farzand Ali Khan, who passed away on Wednesday, will be held at his residence located at street No. 2, Professors Colony near Agriculture University, Peshawar, Friday (today). The deceased was father of Barrister Waqar Ali Khan of SBP.

Comments