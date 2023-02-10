KMU convenes meeting of affiliated institutes’ heads

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) organized a meeting of the heads of affiliated institutes on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq said that the KMU was trying to improve the quality of medical and allied health sciences education in its constituent and affiliated institutions.

KMU Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr Asia Bukhari and heads of affiliated institutions were present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said that the affiliation of a large number of new educational institutions with KMU during the last two years was a sign of trust in KMU and enhancing the quality of academics, examinations, governance, and research of these institutions according to international standards is also a major challenge.

He said that the purpose of the meeting was to establish quality enhancement cell in all affiliated institutions and to provide guidance regarding international standards of quality in all sectors.

He said that it is our goal to explain the classification procedure of HEC W, Y, and X categories to the affiliated institutions and prepare them practically for achieving those goals.

According to this, every institution will be able to self-rank by checking its performance while in this process the Quality Enhancement Cell of KMU will provide guidance and supervision.

Dr Ziaul Haq said the KMU would provide all possible support to improve the quality of teaching at the affiliated institutes, adding that the common goal was to prepare the best medical personnel by providing quality medical education in the province, which would result in revolutionary changes in the health delivery system.

At the ceremony, the vice-chancellor and director QEC answered various questions of the participants and assured them that all possible guidance and practical support would be provided by the university for best quality practices. In the end, the vice-chancellor also awarded dean Ayub Medical College Abbottabad and principal NCS System with the best performance certificate for the year 2022.