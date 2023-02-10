Public forum held in Jamrud

JAMRUD: A public forum was held at Jirga Hall here on Thursday, wherein people discussed various problems before the local administration officials.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Irfan Usman listened to the complaints of people at the event, which was held on the instruction of Deputy Commissioner Khyber Shah Fahad.

On the occasion, people complained about power load-shedding and they even demanded Wapda to remove their equipment from Jamrud grid station so that they install a solar system on it themselves.

On hearing the complaints, the AC Jamrud said that the administration knew people were facing problems but the issues would get resolved with passage of time as the region had been merged into KP.

On the occasion, an executive engineer of Tribal Electric Supply Company said that they could ensure interrupted electricity supply but the residents must also start paying bills.

At the Jirga Hall, the elders announced to convene a Jirga on Monday to discuss issues and find solutions.