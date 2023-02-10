Flood emergency: Experts call for learning from previous experiences

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a workshop on Thursday called for learning from previous experiences in case of floods and other natural calamities.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Islamic Relief Pakistan and Network of Disaster Management Practitioners (NDMP) organised a one-day consultation workshop here.

Representatives from concerned Districts, Social Welfare Department KP, Social Work Department, academia, UN, non-governmental organisations, Gender Studies Department, University of Peshawar, NHN and other humanitarian partners participated in the consultation workshop titled, “Gender and safeguarding in response and early recovery phases of the flood emergency 2022.”

The purpose of organising this consultation workshop was to discuss and share experiences of gender issues encountered during the response and early recovery process of flood 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Disaster Risk Management (DRM) PDMA Muhammad Amin said that the province was exposed to various natural disasters that cause deaths, fatal injuries, trauma, damage to property and environmental

degradation.

Among these hazards, he said, the flood was a frequently recurring phenomenon, adding, the recent floods of 2022 was the example where beside the riverine floods, the flash floods caused considerable damages to lives and properties thus badly affecting the economy and ecosystem at least once in every five years.

“Although flood can damage every walk of life, its impact can widely be seen to the comparatively vulnerable segment of the societies that include children, women, persons with disabilities, elderly people, transgender and other marginalized groups,” he added.

Among them, he said, the women and adolescent girls were more vulnerable who suffered from the

disasters due to a number of contributing factors. “Therefore, there is need to learn from previous disasters and need to strengthen their capacities to proactively participate and ensure that they are not victims during an emergency situation,” he added.