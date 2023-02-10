Minister promises to resolve teachers’ issues

Islamabad: In a meeting with central body of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) in his office here on Thursday, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain promised to address the issues of the college teachers.
The representatives of the FGCTA apprised the minister of teachers’ issues like poor service structure, appointment of separate director and deputy director for FG colleges, victimisation of teachers and issue of rental ceiling.
The minister instantly directed his office to issue directions to the Federal Directorate of Education to resolve the teachers' issues. The meeting was attended by FGCTA president Dr. Rahima Rehman, vice-president Professor Tasneem Mir, general secretary Dr. Nazir Ahmed Bhutta, joint secretary Professor Anum Kaleem, finance secretary Professor Javaid Iqbal Gondal and press and information secretary Professor Jabir Hussain.
Islamabad: A Pakistani girl Aasiya Ismail, from Islamabad Model School for Girls, had the chance to express her...
Islamabad: Having garnered great success in Karachi and Lahore, the Olomopolo Media’s popular theatrical production,...
Islamabad: In the wake of recent earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, Federal Directorate of Education under Federal...
Islamabad: A consultative meeting was convened by the National Commission on the Rights of Child on Thursday to...
Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday called for promoting greater cooperation between Sri Lanka and Pakistan...
Rawalpindi: The price of chicken breached the Rs700 mark on Thursday as one kilogram of the poultry meat was sold...
Comments