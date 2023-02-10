Minister promises to resolve teachers’ issues

Islamabad: In a meeting with central body of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) in his office here on Thursday, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain promised to address the issues of the college teachers.

The representatives of the FGCTA apprised the minister of teachers’ issues like poor service structure, appointment of separate director and deputy director for FG colleges, victimisation of teachers and issue of rental ceiling.

The minister instantly directed his office to issue directions to the Federal Directorate of Education to resolve the teachers' issues. The meeting was attended by FGCTA president Dr. Rahima Rehman, vice-president Professor Tasneem Mir, general secretary Dr. Nazir Ahmed Bhutta, joint secretary Professor Anum Kaleem, finance secretary Professor Javaid Iqbal Gondal and press and information secretary Professor Jabir Hussain.