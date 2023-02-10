‘Both sit in silence for a while’ to be staged today

Islamabad: Having garnered great success in Karachi and Lahore, the Olomopolo Media’s popular theatrical production, ‘Both Sit in Silence for a While’, will make its Islamabad debut at the Gallery 11 of the Pakistan National Council of Arts this weekend with the organisers promising spectators an “edge-of-your-seats experience they won’t want to miss.”

The play – a dark comedy written, directed and co-produced by actor Ali Junejo – will be screened in the federal capital at 7:30 p.m. on February 10, 11 and 12 with the collaboration of the European Union. Junejo insisted, ‘Both Sit In Silence For A While’ is a play born of many little musings and maybe some reflection. All the fun 'what if's' I could throw at these two, I chucked at them mercilessly. To see what would happen.” He started his career as a theatre artist in Karachi.

His previous performances include, ‘Waiting for Godot’, ‘Dead End’ and ‘Equus’. Junejo then made his film debut in Saim Sadiq’s international award-winning film ‘Joyland’, bagging two best actor awards.

Rasti Farooq, who acts alongside Junejo and is also the co-producer of the play, said ‘Both Sit In Silence For A While’ tickled that part of her brain that wanted to see people be unreasonable and merciless with one another.

“Oftentimes that’s the place where most of us hide in our most private moments. It’s been a supreme joy traversing that space with Ali,” she said. Applauded for her commendable acting, Ms Farooq has performed in various plays and short films including ‘Stand Alone’, ‘Gidh’ and ‘May I Have This Seat?’