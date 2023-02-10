Govt urged to control food prices

LAHORE: The working class held a large protest rally under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC) on Thursday. Hundreds of workers demanded the prime minister to intervene to rein in prices of essential commodities and unemployment due to closure of industrial units and trades. Labour leaders Khurshid Ahmad and others addressed the rally.
LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed chaired a meeting in the board committee room regarding the...
LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana Thursday asked investigation police to provide...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Literature Festival will get under way at Alhamra, The Mall on Friday . The festival will have...
LAHORE: A 16-year-old girl who went for religious education at their neighbour’s house was allegedly raped in...
LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Syed Azfer Ali Nasir visited the...
LAHORE: The City Traffic Police organised a camp for the issuance of driving licences on the premises of the...
Comments