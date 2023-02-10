 
close
Friday February 10, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Govt urged to control food prices

By Our Correspondent
February 10, 2023

LAHORE: The working class held a large protest rally under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC) on Thursday. Hundreds of workers demanded the prime minister to intervene to rein in prices of essential commodities and unemployment due to closure of industrial units and trades. Labour leaders Khurshid Ahmad and others addressed the rally.

Comments