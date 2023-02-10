SMBR for action against illegal occupants in journalists’ colony

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed chaired a meeting in the board committee room regarding the matters of the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation.

The Member (Colonies) Shahid Niaz, DGPR Rubina Afzal, Haseeb Zaidi and others were present in the meeting. A detailed briefing was given by the member (colonies) while the SMBR asserted that strict action would be taken against the illegal occupants of the Journalist Colony. Hurdles will be removed as the provision of a roof to working journalists was a priority of the government. Our effort is to ensure the provision of plots to all journalists, he added.