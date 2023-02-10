CCPO asks cops to facilitate victims

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana Thursday asked investigation police to provide maximum relief to victims through their merit based investigation, timely completion of challans and conviction in cases of heinous crimes.
Presiding over a meeting at the Capital City Police Headquarters, the CCPO said the dream of ‘Crime-free Peaceful Lahore’ could not be achieved without arresting habitual criminals. The overall situation of law and order, security and crime control along with the progress to achieve the targets of arresting the criminals in pending cases was reviewed and discussed in the meeting.
