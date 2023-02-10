Pakistan Literature Festival starts

LAHORE: The Pakistan Literature Festival will get under way at Alhamra, The Mall on Friday (today). The festival will have more than 50 sessions of entertainment, comedy, music, dance, book launch and discussions among the country's leading intellectuals and artists on literature, education and economy.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Punjab Information and Culture Minister Aamir Mir and Sindh Minister for Culture and Education Syed Sardar Shah will also participate in the festival.

This information was shared on Thursday in a press conference addressed by Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Aamir Mir, veteran artist Anwar Maqsood, President of Arts Council Pakistan Ahmad Shah and Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Aamir Mir said that such events are necessary to remove extremism from the country. Ahmad Shah said that all units of a country could be connected through culture and literature. “Pakistan Literature Festival (PLF) is starting from Lahore but its programmes will also be held in four cities of America - Houston, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Toronto”.