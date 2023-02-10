Girl raped by teacher’s brother

LAHORE: A 16-year-old girl who went for religious education at their neighbour’s house was allegedly raped in Ghaziabad. The victim and her father posted a video message on social media that the victim would go to their neighbour’s house to study religious education.

The elder brother of her teacher on finding an opportunity raped her. She had appealed to the higher authorities to provide her justice. Police on taking cognizance of the matter registered a case. SSP Investigations Anoush Masood Chaudhry assured the family of justice. The suspect was arrested.

HIT TO DEATH: A 45-year-old unidentified man died in a road traffic accident in Johar Town. The unidentified victim reportedly was trying to cross road when a speeding car hit him. The victim received injuries. He was shifted to hospital but could not survive.

In another incident, a truck returning after selling flour was robbed by three unidentified suspects in Manawan. Reportedly, a truck filled with flour had just delivered the material to a store. Three unidentified motorcyclists looted the valuables from the driver. Police registered a case.

suicide: A police constable committed suicide after shooting himself in the Baghbanpura area. The victim identified as Ismail, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin, was performing duty at Akhri Mint stop. Reportedly, he was frustrated over domestic issues.