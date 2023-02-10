 
Driving licence camp

By Our Correspondent
February 10, 2023

LAHORE: The City Traffic Police organised a camp for the issuance of driving licences on the premises of the University of Home Economics (UHE) here Thursday. The traffic police mobile van issued learner driving permits to university students, faculty, and staff.

