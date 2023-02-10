 
Friday February 10, 2023
Lahore

PTE annual prize distribution ceremony

By Our Correspondent
February 10, 2023

LAHORE: Pearson Test of English (PTE) held its annual prize distribution ceremony which was attended by Sri Lankan educationist Pri Malya Palraj, Deputy General Manager, PTE, Waqar Ahmad Shah and many other eminent educationists.

According to a press release, while addressing the occasion, Waqar Ahmad Shah congratulated the top scorer PTE partners and praised them for their hard work.

