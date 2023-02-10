Model roads project: Illegal buildings sealed, razed

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed a number of buildings, including banks, brand shops, restaurants and food points on main boulevard, Allama Iqbal Town.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad Zaman here Thursday. The operation was the first phase of LDA’s project to turn nine major city roads into model roads as per the directions of the Lahore High Court.

The grand operation was carried out against encroachments in Moon Market and main boulevard in Allama Iqbal Town while several illegal shops and basements were demolished in Khyber Block, Hunza Block and Nizam Block.

Encroachments were removed from the sides and parking areas of Moon Market, said Asad Zaman. He said during the operation, 40 shops, two banks, two restaurants, two plazas and four health laboratories were sealed, which included well-known brands, bakeries, shopping malls and grocery stores. Earlier, the LDA teams carried out similar operation in Johar Town G-One Road. Asad Zaman said violation of rules for parking area would not be tolerated and action would also be taken against illegal commercialisation.