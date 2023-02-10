EU to give 12m euros for waste water treatment project

LAHORE: European Union will provide 12 million euros as well as technical support to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) for Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant.

In this regard, a delegation of the European agency visited Wasa head office here on Thursday and met with agency's Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed and his team.

The meeting reviewed Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant and the MD told the EU delegation that instructions have already been given to speed up the project while a project management unit was being set up for the Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant project with the help of the European Agency.

He said 170 MGD of wastewater from the Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant will be treated and discharged into the Ravi. This project will help in reducing environmental pollution. Earlier, EU provided a grant of 3 lakh Euros for the establishment of the project management unit