Marseille record first home win over PSG in 12 years

PARIS: Ruslan Malinovskyi scored an excellent second-half winner as Marseille beat rivals Paris Saint-Germain at home for the first time since 2011 on Wednesday, winning 2-1 to reach the French Cup quarter-finals.

Alexis Sanchez gave Marseille the lead just after the half-hour mark from the penalty spot, before Sergio Ramos equalised on the stroke of half-time.

But Ukraine international Malinovskyi blasted the hosts back in front and they held on to end their long wait for a victory over PSG at Stade Velodrome.

“We know that our supporters have been waiting for that victory for a long time.

We are happy to share this with them,” Marseille captain Valentin Rongier told France 3 after only his side’s second win in their last 27 meetings with PSG.

It was a second straight early Cup exit for record 14-time winners PSG after last season’s last-16 loss to Nice.

“We made a few mistakes that cost us dearly,” said PSG skipper Marquinhos.

“It’s a defeat that hurts because it’s a Cup match against our great rivals. We wanted to come back to Paris with victory and qualification. “We have to do better, keep working and move forward.”

Igor Tudor’s Marseille will now be among the favourites to lift the trophy for an 11th time but first since 1989.