Workshop held on gender equity

MULTAN: MG Apparel and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Centre of Excellence for Responsible Business (CERB) organised a two-day workshop on SDG Goal 5 Gender Equality in Multan, a statement said on Thursday.

"As businessmen it is our responsibility to create employment opportunities for the women of South Punjab. There is a lot of hardship here, and it is important that their presence is felt, at home and at work." Anees Khwaja, CEO of MG Apparel said. The workshop focused on best practices on building gender strategies, emphasising the importance of setting targets to ensure the recruitment and retention of women. Through interactive panel discussions with representatives from other leading organisations, participants discussed business practices on addressing gender progression and building pipelines.

Over the two days, participants were taken through sessions focused on building a gender strategy, inclusive leadership and delved deep into discussions about the structural barriers that hold women back in the workplace.