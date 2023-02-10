Govt borrowing swells 255pc to Rs1.778tr in July-January

KARACHI: The government borrowings from banks jumped by a whopping 255 percent in the first seven months of the current fiscal year, reflecting its increased funding needs to cover the budget deficit.

The State Bank of Pakistan data showed the cash-strapped government borrowed Rs1.778 trillion from banks between July 1, 2022, and January 27, 2023, compared with Rs501 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Lack of foreign financing and revenue shortfalls pushed the government to borrow more money from domestic banks to fund its budget deficit, which surged to 23 percent year-on-year to Rs1.7 trillion in the first half of FY2023. The coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz continued aggressively borrowing money from banks through treasury bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds auctions to meet its rising expenses at extremely high-interest rates.

Analysts said a maintaining the current momentum in tax collection is in danger from an anticipated further slowdown in economic activity and a decline in imports. In the coming days, this can increase the budget deficit even further. The government financing requirements are anticipated to rise as a result of the macroeconomic fundamentals' fragility, while funding costs will rise as a result of tighter monetary conditions.

Total tax revenue increased 19 percent in July-December FY2023 to Rs4.7 trillion.

“These [borrowing] figures simply show the growing preference of commercial banks to lend to the government at a time when credit risk has increased for corporate and individual borrowers due to the poor macroeconomic situation. Wherein, investing in GOP [the government of Pakistan] securities ensures deployment in high yield and risk-free assets,” said analyst Mustafa Mustansir at Taurus Securities.

"This is further supported by the fact that soaring interest rates have curbed private sector demand for credit."

In July-January FY2023, bank lending to the private sector decreased by 46 percent to Rs435 billion.

Businesses' demand for bank loans decreased on a slow down in economy as the nation's crisis deepened due to a lack of supplies, sky-high prices, and a funding shortage.

Following import restrictions, thousands of containers of food, raw materials, and equipment are stalled in ports.

“While the government must borrow to meet budgetary requirements regardless of how high interest rates are. It can also no longer borrow from the SBP due to restrictions imposed by the IMF,"Mustansir said.

Pakistan is hopeful that it will soon reach an agreement with the IMF to resume a $6.5 billion bailout package. An IMF mission is currently in Pakistan to review the next tranche of loans worth $1 billion. As a result of resuming stalled funding under the IMF programme, the government will carry out strict fiscal consolidation measures and economic reforms.

Analysts predict that the government's bank borrowing will remain high due to strong spending demands brought on by the upcoming general elections in October, debt repayment, and soaring inflation. The rupee's depreciation and the fiscal tightening will keep inflation high, which reached 27.55 percent in January. Defense and servicing domestic and foreign debt make up the majority of the government's current expenses. Therefore, it is unlikely that this amount will decrease any time soon, and the government may borrow additional funds from banks over the remaining months of the fiscal year.