IMF hopes lift PSX to 10-week high

Stocks jumped to the highest in more than 10 weeks on rising expectations of a deal with International Monetary Fund on bailout loan, dealers said.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said the bullish momentum could be attributed to market anticipation of the IMF talk conclusion that was likely to be announced later today.

“This will likely provide much-needed impetus to the country’s capital market and ailing economic situation.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 743.27 points or 1.78 percent to close at 42,466.59 points.

The highest index of the day remained at 42,573.30 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,723.32 points.

KSE-30 index also gained by 275.43 points or 1.75 percent to close at 16,021.36 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said the market closed on across the board buying as rupee recovery continues on likely IMF deal and reports of Qatar considering buyout stakes in OGDC and PPL.

He said strong financial results in the banking and fertilizer sector and speculations over proposed substantial corporate payouts in the oil & gas sector to settle circular debt crises also bullish close.

Traded shares rose by 70 million shares to a 17-week high of 367.356 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs13.590 billion from Rs12.072 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.653 trillion from Rs6.532 trillion. Out of 352 companies active in the session, 243 closed in green, 86 in red and 23 remained unchanged.

During the day, OGDC, PPL, HBL, UBL & EFERT added 327 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, SYS, HUBC and MTL saw some profit-taking as they lost 58 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Nestle Pakistan, which rose by Rs219.99 to Rs5,534.99 per share, followed by Goodluck Ind., which increased by Rs55.64 to Rs797.55 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs44 to Rs1,056 per share, followed by Sapphire Tex., which decreased by Rs31.73 to Rs955 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said PSX continued its winning streak from the last four consecutive sessions. “The benchmark index opened in the green zone and the bulls kept on driving the market throughout the day and making an intraday high of 844.43 points owing to investor’s anticipation of approval for the release of the 9th tranche of the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility during the ongoing negotiations,” the brokerage said in a post market note. “Healthy volumes in E&P were the result of investors' active participation in pursuit of the resolution of gas circular debt.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (+210.3 points), E&P’s (+152.7 points), cement (+107.7 points), fertilizer (+98.4 points), and OMCs (+13.1 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 35.163 million shares which increased by 3 paisas to Rs1.34 per share. It was followed by Hascol Petrol with 25.253 million shares that closed higher by 30 paisas to Rs6.23 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Oil & Gas Dev., K-Electric Ltd., Maple Leaf, Pak Petroleum, Pak Refinery, D.G.K. Cement, Cnergyico PK and TPL Properties.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 72.582 million shares from 71.101 million shares.