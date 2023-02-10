German auto brands refute reports of LCs with ‘ludicrous sums’

ISLAMABAD: German automotive brands working in Pakistan have refuted reports that letters of credit (LCs) were being established for them with ‘ludicrous sums’, saying there was no reality in the claims.

The German-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) wrote a letter to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor, sensitizing that a false campaign was being run against the auto brands.

“Fabricated and inaccurate news is being spread that LC’s are being established for German automotive brands operating in Pakistan with ludicrous sums, which are far from the ground realities,” they said.

GPCCI stated that German brands were specifically being targeted with an agenda that could adversely affect the long-standing relationship between Germany and Pakistan. “As a result, official importers of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz are being humiliated by commercial banks in Pakistan,” they lamented.

The data about vehicle imports of the first six months of current fiscal shows that 64.80 percent of ICE vehicles have been imported by the grey market, and 35 percent of electric vehicles imported by official distributors, and 0.2 percent of ICE vehicles by companies.

The letter to the SBP governor read that commercial banks operating in Pakistan were refusing to establish LCs (irrespective of the amount) for any imports for both vehicles and spare parts. The chamber held the reports a targeted operation towards German brands.

The letter further claimed that banks had been advised by forces unknown not to entertain any LCs for German automotive brands, adding “banks are trusting these malicious take mainstream and social media news coverage of import numbers without analysing easily available real data.” It continued that a protest would likely to be launched with not only the foreign office, but also the European Union and the WTO, highlighting that the restrictions seemed be specifically targeted towards German companies.

The German automotive giants Mercedes, Audi, and BMW have been present in Pakistan via their respective partner networks throughout Pakistan for several decades.

During FY21/22 the total value of vehicles imported into Pakistan from Germany (by authorised representatives) was less than €70 million, which is a negligible fraction compared to the total import bill of $80 billion of products imported into Pakistan. ln the current FY22/23, the LCs figure are less than €8 million, through the three undersigned authorised German brand representatives, according to GPCCI.

It shall be noted that 85 percent of the above quoted figures, as well as the orders in hand committed with the German principles, comprise of EVs. EV’s not only a climate-friendly option than traditional vehicles, but also decrease the dependence on expensive imported fossil fuels.

The letter also mentioned that Germany and Pakistan have been engaged in development cooperation since 1961 when the Federal Ministry for Economic Development and Cooperation (BMZ) was founded. Since then, more than 40 German companies have established their presence in the Pakistani market. Some of the well-known German companies spanning a large spectrum based in Pakistan, include Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, KSB Pumps, Bayer, B Braun, BASF, DAL, Evonik, CHT Pakistan, Metro Cash and Carry, and Siemens (Conglomerate) to name a few.

Germany is one of the few counties with which Pakistan has a positive trade balance and in 2021 Pakistan’s exports to Germany stood at $2.5 billion and imports from Germany were $1.3 billion. A major part of German exports to Pakistan comprises of machinery, chemicals, and pharmaceutical products. The German economy is the largest within the European Union and runs a trade surplus with most trade Partners.

Since the current GSP+ scheme of the EU is expiring in 2023, Pakistan needs to resubmit an application for the new GSP+ scheme, which incorporates added regulations. Germany has been an ardent supporter in the past of Pakistan in the EU for its GSP + status application.